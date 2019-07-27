PORT CHARLOTTE — Meaning can come in small packages.
The lessons of life, art, growth and especially patience can all come from a tiny Bonsai tree.
The Bonsai Club of Port Charlotte meets every Saturday to not only celebrate their trees, but to learn from each other and improve their craft.
"I always enjoyed having a tree you can put in your hand," said the club's president, Kathi Maisano.
As an art teacher, she particularly enjoyed the design-aspect of the trees. She has about 10 of these trees in her home.
"It's a fascinating and satisfying hobby," she said.
"But not a fast one," added Ivan Quant, the club's treasurer, as he helped one member pot a bougainvillea trunk.
Then there's Quant, who has been working with the tiny trees for over a decade. He enjoys the collection aspect of the hobby, and helping many of the members start their very own forest from simple sticks, growing into beautiful, leafy, little trees.
In fact, a majority of the members' trees came from clippings from other members. To turn it into a tree, they had to dip the clipping into cold water and root hormone, before potting it.
However, to get from a small clipping to a mature, mini-tree could take years. Many members say aside from interest, a person looking to get into the hobby needs a lot of patience.
Quant recommends a bougainvillea tree for beginners, saying they're "very simple and forgiving trees."
The Bonsai Club of Port Charlotte meets every Saturday at the Harold Avenue Recreation Center at 23400 Harold Ave. The meets go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and welcome all from beginners to experts in bonsai trees.
For more information visit: www.ibonsaik.wixsite.com/bonsai
