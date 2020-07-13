The Mosaic Company notified state regulators Friday that a distribution line had sprung a leak at its fertilizer plant in Bartow.

About 165,000 gallons of industrial waste water flowed out onto a surface that does not absorb fluids, Mosaic reported.

While Mosaic was trying to contain the leak, its equipment hit another link and released more of what is called "process water," or industrial waste water.

The amount of the second release was listed as unknown.

Both releases were contained on site, Mosaic Spokeswoman Jackie Barron told the Sun.

