The Mosaic Company notified state regulators Friday that a distribution line had sprung a leak at its fertilizer plant in Bartow.
About 165,000 gallons of industrial waste water flowed out onto a surface that does not absorb fluids, Mosaic reported.
While Mosaic was trying to contain the leak, its equipment hit another link and released more of what is called "process water," or industrial waste water.
The amount of the second release was listed as unknown.
Both releases were contained on site, Mosaic Spokeswoman Jackie Barron told the Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.