The Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County has announced the Mosaic Company has donated $25,000 which will be used to feed those in need.
Jenifer Welch, spokesperson for the Homeless Coalition, said its Hunger Prevention Program provides hot meals plus food and toiletry items from its food pantry, to extremely low-income individuals and families.
The Hot Meals program serves nutritious breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks 365 days per year to more than 180 people each day.
The Hunger Prevention Food Pantry is open twice a week and distributes a three-day supply of food and toiletry items to more than 600 individuals and families every month.
Food items include fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen food, and nonperishable food, which comes from the Harry Chapin Food Bank, local grocery stores, and restaurants, said Welch.
More than 25% of the recipients are senior citizens.
Hot meals are served in the Coalition Cafe and are prepared on-site.
According to the Homeless Coalition, in 2019-2020, 73,000 hot meals and snacks were served to the Coalition's emergency shelter residents and community members who needed to stretch their food dollars.
Community members can pick up various bread items every day of the week, but due to the pandemic last fiscal year the Coalition distributed more than 16,000 bags of emergency food, pantry supplies, and bread to the community.
Mosaic spokesperson Heather B. Nedley said, "Mosaic's mission to help the world grow the food it needs is closely aligned with the work that the Homeless Coalition does to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness."
Welch said the funds received by Mosaic "will allow us to continue providing over 101,200 hot meals."
