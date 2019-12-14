BARTOW — Mosaic Co. experts haven't figured out where a big leak at their Bartow gypstack is coming from, a spokesperson said Friday.
Gushing at 80-100 gallons a minute, the leak showed up in October. Site inspectors saw the water pooling in a grassy containment area next to the manmade mountain of phosphate processing waste. Mosaic maintains current and historic phosphogypstacks throughout this phosphate-rich region of central Florida. The Fortune 500 firm has mining, processing and offices throughout the state.
"We have initiated the dye test, and we are also taking water samples at the same time," said Mosaic Public Relations manager Jackie Barron. "We believe that will help us narrow down the source of the leak, and once we do that, we will finalize a repair plan."
In the meantime, Mosaic continues pumping water back into the stack, which has a 55-acre pool atop the giant edifice.
Phosphate production generates low levels of radioactive particles in its waste, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This waste is stored in perpetuity in the giant stacks. The Florida Department of Environmetal Protection and Mosaic are required to monitor the water run-off into neighboring streams, including the Peace River, which provides drinking water to Charlotte, DeSoto and parts of Sarasota counties.
Mosaic awaits the state's decision on extending its water runoff permit. Mosaic reuses its wastewater stored in the stack.
This was the first leak in recent memory where engineers could not figure out where it was coming from, Mosaic public relations staff said back in November, when news of the leak was first revealed. More typically, inspectors spot deep cracks in the plastic liners added after the fact in older gypstacks.
These surface cracks are spotted almost weekly, Barron said, and immediately fixed with grout.
For the leak in October, it appeared to be too deep to investigate visually or with heavy machinery.
So Mosaic ordered special dye to track the source of the leak. The dye didn't come in until after Thanksgiving, Barron said, because it is a specialized product.
Each surface crack generates a critical condition report, Barron said, which is different than a critical incident report. That requires public notification.
In 2016, Mosaic and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection failed to notify the public when 215 million gallons dropped out of a gypstack in Mulberry, which is in Polk County south of Lakeland. This was caused by a sinkhole. Mosaic said it was able to recover the water.
Former Florida Gov. Rick Scott instituted more stringent reporting requirements after that. The leak in October was not considered critical, however, because the water did not leave the site. So there was no public notification until a meeting with Polk County commissioners in mid-November.
