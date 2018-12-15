The UH-1 helicopter that Charlotte County uses for mosquito control will now take off and land from a helipad in a wooded lot off Burnt Store Road.
The Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan for the county to use the site at 15200 Burnt Store Road for this purpose. Currently, the county rents the use of sites at Cattle Dock Point Road, the nearby waste water treatment plant, or the sports stadium off SR 776, said local pilot Carl Smith.
By using county land, the goal is to save money, said Mosquito Control Supervisor Randy France. Application trips take place between March and October, and only about 10-20 times, France said. Use of a helicopter is necessary to reach remote salt marshes along the east wall of Charlotte Harbor where there are no roads. The county is also hoping the sheltered location will attract less attention from flight enthusiasts.
There have been few complaints from residents near the salt marshes, France said, and more requests for greater insecticide applications.
One issue had to be resolved. The county’s zoning staff had issued a permit that barred nighttime take off and landing. France asked the board to remove that restriction, and county zoning staff said they did not object.
Nighttime work is not likely, France said, but the county needs to retain the option for emergencies.
France said the county believes the site is a good one, because there are no neighbors to disturb. Half of the abutting land is in conservation, and other parcels are undeveloped residential land.
The county will have to take down trees for a flight path of 70-feet, by 660-feet.
County Planner Ken Quillen said the county was concerned that residents might move in the future. Also, he said, the site is south of the newly named Heritage Landing development. The county’s zoning officials have no strong objection, however, to overruling the daytime condition, Quillen said.
Mosquito control is a longstanding county practice, with the helicopter being used to dispense a product called BTI, or Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, in remote salt marshes.
Mosquito control prevents the spread of eastern equine and venezuelan encephalitis along with dog heart worm, France said.
“Without mosquito control, the living conditions in these coastal communities adjacent to the marshlands would be unbearable,” France said.
BTI is considered a “bio-rational” insect control agent, according to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Science. The university’s extension service defined bio-rational as, “those insecticides that are efficacious against the target pest but are less detrimental to natural enemies.”
