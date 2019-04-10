They called it a government-funded clubhouse and Syd Kitson’s playhouse.
They said Babcock developers were playing a game and “swinging for the fences” in seeking public funding for a sports field house that would double as a storm shelter.
Nine people spoke with passion at Charlotte County commissioners’ meeting Tuesday. Eight of them demanded that commissioners act to withdraw proposed state legislation providing $8 million in state and $2 million in local funds for a field house and regional storm shelter. The structure would be built by Babcock Ranch at Babcock Ranch.
Resident Angelika Hacker said the board has always acted appropriately, until now.
“You always vote, and suddenly with this Kitson guy, we don’t vote anymore. What power does he have over our commissioners here?” she asked about the president of Babcock Ranch.
Stephen Rabinowitz criticized the state lawmaker who proposed the legislation, Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte).
“It was very disrespectful and unprofessional the way Representative Grant, an elected official, commented publicly to say to one of our commissioners to ‘shut the hell up.’...If he feels this way about our elected officials then he shows the way he feels about the people that elected him.”
Resident Paul Rizzo used a sports theme to describe his feelings.
“This was an end around game. They were swinging for fences, going to the state about getting approval for money out of the county without the people’s approval.”
Some praised the lone commissioner to oppose the project, Joe Tiseo.
“Thank you Commissioner Tiseo for standing up by yourself to do the right thing,” said resident David Kesselring. “It’s a shame it takes a direct hit on a commissioner for this kind of behavior to be exposed.”
Tiseo was also the lone vote against four commissioners at the meeting. The vote was to send a “letter of clarification” to state legislators. The letter states that commissioners were aware of a proposal to build a shelter at Babcock, but did not vote to support that idea. The letter states that the board will “continue to monitor” the legislation and possibly take action later.
“You want to know why there’s a letter of clarification?” Tiseo asked rhetorically. “Because I kicked the door open.”
He begged the board to vote against the legislation. Grant told the Sun that he would withdraw the bill if three of five commissioners voted to do so.
“He’s giving us a pathway,” Tiseo said. “I just don’t understand, knowing what we know now, why we wouldn’t exercise that pathway. It’s the right thing to do.”
Tiseo got no takers. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch reiterated his belief that county commissioners are not responsible for what a state legislator does. But it was the accusation of impropriety that upset Deutsch.
“That’s the biggest thing that bothers me, your suggestion that the four of us acted improperly,” Deutsch said. “We did not. We did not have any private discussions. We did not take a vote on anything.”
Tiseo raised the roof in March after learning from a Sun news article about the filed legislation. The legislation was written by Kitson and Partners, developers of Babcock Ranch. Babcock Ranch is a planned city in the making in the previously undeveloped eastern interior of the county. It opened just last year.
Tiseo objected to what he called secrecy. Kitson denied any secrecy. Grant has acknowledged that he contacted three commissioners privately to confirm majority support before pursuing the legislation. He has said he has no obligation to do more, and that his legislation does not obligate the county to anything. It is currently being debated as the legislature determines next year’s state budget.
Residents at commissioners’ meeting railed against the difficulty of driving 30-50 miles from the populated parts of Charlotte County to Babcock Ranch.
But eastern Charlotte County is the one of the few parts of the county not at risk of storm surge. Charlotte County lacks any Red Cross-approved shelter. The county opens its schools as shelters, but they are at such low elevation near the coast that the Red Cross has declined to approve them.
Resident Douglas Tucker pointed this out at the meeting, saying the county has only so many non-flood zones to build a shelter. Tucker also praised Kitson and Babcock Ranch as having vision that was based on community input, many years ago. That input encouraged development away from flood zones.
“The man said he was going to do something, and he’s doing it,” Tucker said.
Kitson, in earlier interviews, expressed shock at the level of controversy, and states that it was the county that came to him for a shelter, not the other way around. Tiseo disputes this.
Kitson has also said he would be willing to withdraw the proposal.
After the board voted, Tiseo made one last stand.
“The board failed to pull the bill. It’s just beyond belief. It’s just surreal sitting here. It’s a total disgrace.”
