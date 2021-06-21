As vaccinations increase in the U.S., COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted in 44 states as of Thursday, and more people are traveling.
Local travel agents said business has been booming.
"Business has been extremely brisk," said Pat Hand, owner of Dancing Moon Travel in Port Charlotte.
She said "the pent-up demand reported by the news media is very real; it's really happening."
Hand brought her business to the area from Atlanta, four years ago. She said last year's business activity "was dead in the water." As a result, she became "a trip cancellation expert," she said, laughing.
The most popular destination is "Hawaii — bookings have been flying off the shelf," she said. But Alaska is also one of the destinations most in-demand, she added.
Also, "two places in the Caribbean — the Cancun area of Mexico and Punta Cana in Dominican Republic" are popular due to "their low airfares, schedules, plus they're easy to get to," she said.
Also, safety protocols are very good, she said, and at some resorts "complimentary Covid tests are given for travelers coming back to the U.S."
In Europe, she said, Greece and Croatia "are very popular, and they have been the first to reopen."
Nancy Montalbano, a travel agent with Expedia Cruises, said business "is picking up; a lot of people are ready to get away, even if it's not a cruise."
Although in the past the agency primarily focused on cruises, it has "shifted a little bit more to all-inclusives," she said.
Citing Greece, which opened early, as one of the most popular destinations, Montalbano said Switzerland just announced its lifting of travel restrictions.
She said travelers are booking trips "all over the place — Vegas, Europe and cruises." She said cruises were expected to sail from Florida at the end of the month.
Hand lauded the cruise industry, saying it has "incredible protocols in place."
She said since the early days of the pandemic, the industry learned a lot. She said MSC cruise line has been "sailing since last summer, and Royal Caribbean has been cruising out of Singapore."
Hand predicted the cruise industry would soon return.
Both agents urge travelers to book their trips well in advance, especially for places such as Alaska where clients are booking their trip as many as "18 months in advance," said Hand.
Hawaii has the most restrictions
Hawaii, which is one of, if not the most popular domestic destination, is also the most restrictive. As of last week, it required quarantining from just about every destination.
Hawaii requires a negative COVID-19 test for incoming travelers, or be subject to a 10-day quarantine. The test must be taken 72 hours before arrival, and the negative test result must be uploaded to the Safe Travels platform or printed out and in hand prior to departure.
The type of test required by Hawaii is restricted to only FDA-approved NAAT test results, processed by a CLIA-certified laboratory from an approved list of providers.
After Hawaii passes a 60% vaccination rate, the vaccination exception will be extended to travelers vaccinated in the U.S., traveling domestically.
Idaho and Illinois had city quarantine restrictions, and Maine, Rhode Island and Kansas had quarantine restrictions from limited destinations.
Check ahead
AAA advises travelers to check their destination's status before embarking on the trip, as the status of states and countries can change at any moment.
On Wednesday the European Union voted to add the United States to its safe travel list. However, the U.S. State Department has issued an advisory to reconsider travel to the United Kingdom, which is not a part of the European Union, due to the pandemic and also terrorism threats, so if you're traveling abroad this summer, be sure to check the State Department's website, www.state.gov/travel-advisory-updates/, shortly before your trip.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for the U.K.
The State Department has four travel advisory levels:
• Level 1. Exercise normal precautions.
• Level 2. Exercise increased caution.
• Level 3. Reconsider travel.
• Level 4. Don't travel.
This week, the State Department issued a Level 4 advisory for Japan and Sri Lanka.
As for pandemic fears, Triple A provides a link, TripTik.aaa.com, which displays a map of the entire world, and you can check travel advisories and conditions by clicking on a country (or state).
Also, another link, www.insuremytrip.com/travel-advice/travel-planning/travel-restrictions-by-state/, gives current state travel advisories regarding Covid.
"It's clear that vaccinated travelers have fewer constraints, but vaccine and testing requirements vary by destination and type of trip," said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.