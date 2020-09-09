Punta Gorda resident Kayla Bowen spent Labor Day at the Boca Grande Lighthouse Beach with her husband, her father and her children.
It started out as a fun, relaxing holiday, but it quickly became one she would never forget.
Her 8-year-old daughter, 5-year-old stepson, and father were riding on a personal watercraft. One of the children dropped a beach ball and tried to reach for it.
"My dad realized she was leaning and went to grab her and told her sit back up and a wave came from the other side of the jet ski and flipped it — throwing all three into the water," Bowen said.
The personal watercraft started floating one way and the children floated the other way toward the heavily currented Boca Grande Pass. Her dad was able to hop back on the vessel and figured his best decision was to drive it toward them.
That’s when a man appeared and jumped in the water with no life jacket and swam to them.
"How he got to my children so quickly, I have no idea," Bowen said. "My dad was right behind him on the jet ski. They managed to get the two kids on and the guy grabbed the rope to be pulled into shore behind them. When he started to lose grip he was able to grab hands with my dad and they were all safely pulled to shore."
To Bowen, the entire situation seemed surreal. She recalls when she and her husband realized what was happening, they jumped in the water too, but they didn’t get far before they were completely exhausted from the current.
"This guy saved my children’s lives without hesitation and if it weren’t for him and life jackets I’d be planning two funerals right now," she said. "I was only able to catch his first name and I think it was Freddie. Possibly a Spanish gentlemen in his 50s."
As she quickly grabbed and hugged her children, the man disappeared.
The family is desperately trying to find him.
"My family and I would like to meet you one more time and thank you," Bowen said. "My 8-year-old daughter insists you are her guardian angel."
If you have any information about this good Samaritan, contact Kayla Louise on Facebook.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
