Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash around 12:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Port Charlotte.
Vincent Lee Branham, 61, of Port Charlotte, was driving a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle with Reba C. Branham, also 61, riding as a passenger. As they drove west on Peachland Boulevard, Vincent Branham thought "that another vehicle on Waterside Street was going to travel through the intersection," states the Florida Highway Patrol report. He "abruptly steered left and lost control," states the report.
Neither Branham was wearing a helmet, and both were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. Vincent suffered serious injuries while Reba's condition was considered critical.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.
