PUNTA GORDA - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving five vehicles along Interstate 75 on Wednesday night.
A second vehicle, which struck the motorcyclist as he came off his Harley-Davidson, left the scene.
The motorcyclist, identified as a 57-year-old Punta Gorda man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near Mile Marker 164 just north of the U.S. 17 exit for Punta Gorda.
According to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was northbound in the center lane along with an "unknown white pickup truck."
The motorcyclist was attempting to move from the center to the right lane when he lost control and the vehicle overturned.
The motorcyclist ended up in the center lane of traffic after his motorcycle ended up on the east shoulder. He was wearing his helmet, the news release states.
The driver of the white pickup truck struck the motorcyclist and continued northbound, the FHP stated.
There was no other information known about that vehicle.
A third vehicle, a van driven by a 53-year-old Port Charlotte woman, then also struck the motorcyclist. She pulled over immediately.
The driver of a fourth vehicle, a northbound pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old Cape Coral man, tried to stop; a fifth vehicle, a pickup truck driven by 57-year-old Punta Gorda man, struck the back of the Cape Coral man's truck.
The FHP states that led to both those vehicles also striking the motorcyclist.
Both of those drivers parked on the east shoulder of Interstate 75 as well.
"If anyone has information on this crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers," the news release stated.
