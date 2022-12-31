ENGLEWOOD — Mr. B.S. Swindle is headed back in Englewood and he’s ready to make Dearborn Street a spectacle.
For some in Englewood, they know Mr. Swindle brings a Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden under a giant circus tent at Pioneer Plaza.
For others it will be a surprise to drive by the newly opened plaza and see the boutique big top tent this month.
Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium is unlike any traveling-tented regular circus performances. It’s led by the “infamous” Mr. B.S. Swindle, a scoundrel of eclectic entertainment, according to Allison Blei, co-creator of the circus and co-owner of Salto Entertainment, an entertainment group with decades of live entertainment and production experience.
Salto Entertainment is owned and operated by Blei and Ivan España, whose family was inducted into the Circus “Ring of Fame” in St. Armand’s Circle in Sarasota.
“We are happy to be returning to Englewood. It is our hometown,” Blei said.
“The Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is led by the infamous Mr. B.S. Swindle, who is a scoundrel of eclectic entertainment, and his mysterious accomplice, Dr. Elixir. They are returning to Englewood with a new jaw-dropping, curious and deliriously hilarious show,” she said.
The “mind-bending variety and vaudevillian-style theatrical experience” begins locally in Englewood, then at Robarts Arena in Sarasota, and at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
COVID-19 prevented the show from going on last year. However, Blei, who plays a part in the show, spent time revamping the storyline and adding new acrobatics and world-renown professional performers.
The 90-minute performance is for grown-ups featuring feats not usually seen in Englewood including a gravitational wheel artist, tightrope walkers, contortionist and other acrobatics. The show has “lots” of adult humor in classic vaudeville-style.
“We kicked off our show in Boston, but are very happy to be back in our hometown,” Blei said. “We adjust our ticket prices for our hometown audience. We give it our all. Our guests tell us their cheeks hurt from laughing so much and they say they are on the edge of their seats while watching some of the heart-stopping performances.”
The “experience” as Blei calls it begins one hour prior to each performance in Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden where guests can indulge in a savory array of delicious dishes, potent potions, bitter brews and enticing elixirs, she said.
“The guest should expect more than a show,” she said. “We will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions such as laughter, suspense and thrill.”
Salto’s award-winning productions have done performances in 49 U.S. states and internationally in Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Denmark, Monte Carlo and elsewhere.
Performances held in Englewood and Punta Gorda will benefit the community through sponsorship deals with two local organizations, The Kiwanis Club of Englewood-Cape Haze, North Port and The Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda.
