Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium is set for a return to the area with upcoming shows.

ENGLEWOOD — Mr. B.S. Swindle is headed back in Englewood and he’s ready to make Dearborn Street a spectacle.

For some in Englewood, they know Mr. Swindle brings a Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden under a giant circus tent at Pioneer Plaza.


It’s not just a circus under the boutique-big top tent coming to Englewood, it’s an experience. Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium has been deemed “absolutely outrageous” by audience members who saw this year’s new show.

