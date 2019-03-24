WEST VILLAGES — Fathers and sons sporting Atlanta Braves attire dotted CoolToday Park Saturday morning, excited to see the team’s new spring training stadium. Among them were Michael Mathis and his 5-year-old son Andruw, who was named after Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones.
Mathis attended his first game at age 7, quickly becoming a fan after watching former Atlanta Braves outfielder Dale Murphy play at the Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. His aunt bought him his first jersey that same day.
Mathis, now 42, said his young son has also become a loyal fan.
“My little one, his favorite Brave is Freddie Freeman, he even wears the number 5 playing baseball in Sarasota, so it’s great to have him here because he’s a big baseball guy,” Mathis said.
New and longtime fans gathered for the open house event, eager to return for the upcoming baseball season.
Manny Lopez, who has been a fan for 28 years, became a supporter after getting an Ernie Banks baseball card when he was a kid. He said he looks forward to watching the team practice along with the rest of the community.
“What’s great is to watch all the new players coming in and the guys that are coming in and need a little extra sharpening up before the season starts, it’s great to watch them play,” Lopez said.
Lopez said he hopes the players inspire young kids who play baseball.
“You come out in the morning to watch the practices and you watch them play the fundamentals, like they’re little league,” he said. “The pros go over the fundamentals, like kids should be doing. If a little kid saw the big boys doing the fundamentals, they would be more inclined to do them too.”
Kari Reed, who has supported the team for 60 years, lives only two miles away from the stadium. She didn’t snag tickets for today’s game, which sold out in less than two hours back in late January, but said she will be attending the games next spring.
“I didn’t jump on it fast enough,” she said, laughing.
Terry Swasey, a West Villages resident, became a fan just after the team moved into the area. Swasey, who bought season tickets, looks forward to biking or walking over to the games with her husband.
“It’s great getting to get involved in the community and be behind a team because we really don’t follow any, so this is going to be our team now,” Swasey said. “It’s something we really needed to bring the community together.”
For longtime fan Mathis, having a stadium closer to home means a lot to him and his son.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Mathis said. “It’s hard living here and having to drive all the way up to SunTrust Park in Atlanta, so having spring training here, it’s great. It’s an opportunity that I’ve been waiting for, so I’m kind of happy and excited.”
