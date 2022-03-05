PUNTA GORDA — The Ice House Pub was the start of the 11th annual Pub Crawl and Food Drive benefiting the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

On Feb. 26, six teams took to the streets of Punta Gorda hitting up six pubs and bars, with a 50-minute limit at each and an overabundance of enthusiasm after a one-year break due to COVID.

Tickets sold out in 16 days, according to event organizers Mike Colgan and Nick Berry. Getting the event started off, popular band Brigid’s Cross got the participants in the mood.

The final stop was at Hurricane Charley’s, where the fittest of the fit celebrated a successful day of fun and fundraising.

