Susan Moore and Jason Moore sell 50/50 tickets to Liz Stanton at the beginning of the 13th annual “Country For A Cause” fundraiser, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. “Country For A Cause” benefited the programs of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
Krystal Allen, Madison Rees, Gregory Allen, Sheri Allen, Esfir Mikshanskiy, Louis Maglione and Abby Martin, in their best country attire, at the “selfie photo station” during the 13th annual “Country For A Cause” fundraiser, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. “Country For A Cause” benefited the programs of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
Steve Duke and Janie Duke at the 13th annual “Country For A Cause” fundraiser, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. “Country For A Cause” benefited the programs of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
Melissa Marren and Kasey Conklin share tickets for the “Spirit Wagon” to help raise funds for the 13th annual “Country For A Cause” fundraiser, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. “Country For A Cause” benefited the programs of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
Suzanne Roberts, executive director of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, welcomes guests to the 13th annual “Country For A Cause” fundraiser, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. “Country For A Cause” benefited the programs of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
Donna Cardenas, board president of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic and Stacey Deffenbaugh, Emcee, for the 13th annual “Country For A Cause” fundraiser, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. “Country For A Cause” benefited the programs of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
Mark Scott enjoys the country buffet at the 13th annual “Country For A Cause” fundraiser, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, Punta Gorda. “Country For A Cause” benefited the programs of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic.
Denny Gilsted, Shawn Gilsted, Janie Duke, Steve Duke, Michael Riley, Michelle Collett, Mary Grace and Geoff Lorah
Nanette Leonard, John Wright and Adeline Silkwood.
Michelle Collett, Michael Riley, Adeline Silkwood and Nanette Leonard
Adeline Silkwood and Nanette Leonard
Melissa Bergey, Bill Comber and Alexia Martin
Cristin Beverley, Miranda Fields and Kellie Dunson
The 13th Annual “Country for a Cause – Benefiting the Virginia B. Andes Community Volunteer Clinic” was held July 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Over 400 guests participated in the silent auction, and numerous fundraising opportunities enjoyed a full country buffet and danced to the entertainment of The Champ Jaxon Band. Stacey Defenbaugh, NBC-2 News, was the emcee and kept the evening lively and vibrant with interviews with Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic Board President, Donna Cardenas; Suzanne Roberts, CEO, and Champ Jaxon of “The Champ Jaxon Band.”
Bill Hawley, former board president, shared the story and financial needs of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic. The clinic provides no-cost primary, semi-urgent medical specialty services and prescription medication to the uninsured in Charlotte County.
