The 13th Annual “Country for a Cause – Benefiting the Virginia B. Andes Community Volunteer Clinic” was held July 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Over 400 guests participated in the silent auction, and numerous fundraising opportunities enjoyed a full country buffet and danced to the entertainment of The Champ Jaxon Band. Stacey Defenbaugh, NBC-2 News, was the emcee and kept the evening lively and vibrant with interviews with Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic Board President, Donna Cardenas; Suzanne Roberts, CEO, and Champ Jaxon of “The Champ Jaxon Band.”

Bill Hawley, former board president, shared the story and financial needs of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic. The clinic provides no-cost primary, semi-urgent medical specialty services and prescription medication to the uninsured in Charlotte County.

