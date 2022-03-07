Rose Marie Tsourkas at the pastry counter hands Heather Reid a diples pastry Heather purchased at the 28th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Festival at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Port Charlotte.
Diane Goering, Randy Goering and Michelle Holder hold plates filled with a wide variety of food from the dinner selections at the 28th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Monica Vallee explains the dinner menu to guests.
Sun Photo
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance prepares to serve a guest one of the special meals at the 28th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Special beer and drinks were in demand at the 29th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
SUN PHOTOs BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Steve Bakogiannis, head chef at the All Star Cafe, prepares the "Saganaki - Flaming Cheese" dish as Debbie Kontos reacts to the flames.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Helen Mavrelis explains the salad dressing to Sherri Johnson at the sandwich tent.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Peter Angelina and Jan Angelina receive the special Greek salad dressing.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jamie Johannes waits for a Greek side salad for her dinner.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Gabe Kontos, band director Peter Lambropoulous and Nicholas Halkis played music throughout the day.
