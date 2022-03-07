PORT CHARLOTTE — A wide selection of authentic Greek food and entertainment were enjoyed by attendees and guests Feb. 26.

The event was held at the 28th annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest, held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.

The three-day Greek Fest included authentic Greek dinners, specialty sandwiches and desserts.

Greek dance performances, grape stomping and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church tours were scheduled during the three-day event.

