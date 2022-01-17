Wayne and Amanda Milne displayed their 1955 Bel Air convertible Chevrolet at the Peace River Car Club Classic Car Show. Wayne and his father purchased the Chevrolet in 1961 when Wayne was 16 years old for $110 and restored it over the years.
Bill and Karen Eggerman with their 1955 Corvette, 235 cc Blue Flame Six 155HP at the Peace River Car Club Classic Car Show held at the Moose Lodge 2121, Port Charlotte.
Al Saucie judging the 1939 Lincoln Zepher, owned by Randy Slack.
Judy Minier and Bil Tucker, owners of the very rare 1948 English Ford Prefect, discuss details about the automobile with Park Hoover and Al Giroux.
The “Marilyn” El Dorado Cadillac on display at the Peace River Car Club Classic Car Show held at the Moose Lodge 2121, Port Charlotte.
A stock car displayed at the Peace River Car Club Classic Car Show held at the Moose Lodge 2121, Port Charlotte.
Classic cars at the Peace River Car Club Classic Car Show held at the Moose Lodge 2121, Port Charlotte.
This 1937 Ford Delivery Sedan, owned by Gary Packer, was a “must-see” at the Peace River Car Club Classic Car Show held at the Moose Lodge 2121, Port Charlotte.
Peace River Car Club Classic Car Show “Best of Show” award winners, Matt and Lynn Beltowski with their special championship trophy and their award-winning 2017 “Watkins Glen Gray” Corvette.
Over 200 cars were on display at the 7th annual Peace River Car Club Classic Car Show fundraiser Saturday at the Moose Lodge 2121, 3462 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Car show enthusiasts enjoyed a flea market, food and drinks by Chef Tony, and live music by a Beach Boys tribute band.
