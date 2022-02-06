Face to face with a short-winged green grasshopper (Dichromorpha viridis) in a Punta Gorda front yard. These little hoppers can be solid green or brown, but most are brown with a green back. They are one of the most common species on local lawns.
A zebra swallowtail butterfly pauses for a brief rest after chasing another butterfly out of its territory in a DeSoto County backyard.
Sun photo by Capt. Josh Olive
This female blue dasher dragonfly photographed at Walton Ranch Preserve in North Port actually has very little blue except for her eyes, but the tiger-striped body makes her easy to identify.
Sun photo by Capt. Josh Olive
Black-bellied whistling ducks have expanded their range into Southwest Florida over the past 15 or so years. These ducklings were photographed at Ollie's Pond Park in Port Charlotte.
Sun photo by Capt. Josh Olive
These delicate purple blooms are winged loosestrife, a common roadside wildlflower in Southwest Florida. Look for them in late spring and early summer, preferably in moist but not wet swales.
Sun photo by Capt. Josh Olive
Waterline Weekly Magazine Publisher Capt. Josh Olive likes to take his camera around town and capture nature in all its close-up glory. Here are some shots he's taken. For more photos, as well as stories, showing the natural wonder of this area, go to yoursun.com/coastal/boatingandfishing/.
