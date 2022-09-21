The Visual Arts Center presented the Battle of the Brushes Celebrity Artist Matchup on Tuesday in Punta Gorda. The event is centered around six local "celebrities," paired with VAC professional artists to create a piece of collectible artwork. The celebrity will do all the painting, with the artist coach providing insight and direction.

Over 50 guests attended the free event and were encouraged to donate to their favorite celebrity.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments