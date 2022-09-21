The Visual Arts Center presented the Battle of the Brushes Celebrity Artist Matchup on Tuesday in Punta Gorda. The event is centered around six local "celebrities," paired with VAC professional artists to create a piece of collectible artwork. The celebrity will do all the painting, with the artist coach providing insight and direction.
Over 50 guests attended the free event and were encouraged to donate to their favorite celebrity.
The celebrities will be raising money while they create their masterpieces. The Battle of the Brushes will conclude with a Grand Finale Reveal Gala Dinner at the VAC on Nov. 18, when the completed artworks will be up for auction.
Celebrity artists:
• Shawn “Dali” Gilstad with The Purple House was matched with artist coach Laura Pommier.
• Phyllis “O’Keeffe” Walker with McCrory Law was matched with artist coach Beverly Yankwitt.
• Brett “DaVinci” Hawker with Heartland Payment Systems was matched with artist coach Mairin Wilson.
• Melissa “Louise Bourgeois” Lockhart with Helping Hands SW Florida was matched with artist coach Linda Benson.
• Matt “Van Gogh” Nemec with The Wyvern Hotel was matched with artist coach Rosalie Mack.
• Pam “J. Mitchell” Monnier with Grand Care Plus was matched with artist coach Susan Fraley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.