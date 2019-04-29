Downtown streets were closed to traffic as thousands of people enjoyed the music, foods and crafts set up throughout downtown for Saturday's Punta Gorda Block Party. The event, which began in 1987 as a celebration of downtown Punta Gorda's rejuvenation, now celebrates how far the city has come and to support local businesses and nonprofit groups. More than 80 nonprofit organizations benefit from the block party.
