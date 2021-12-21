Larry Manypenny and Brady Bardio apply the harness to “Bandit” one of the lead horses with the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Clydesdales toured the city’s downtown area, viewed by thousands, before wrapping up on the lawn of TT’s Tiki Bar. Their arrival was sponsored by Suncoast Beverage Sales and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
Larry Manypenny and Brady Bardio apply the harness to “Bandit” one of the lead horses with the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Clydesdales toured the city’s downtown area, viewed by thousands, before wrapping up on the lawn of TT’s Tiki Bar. Their arrival was sponsored by Suncoast Beverage Sales and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Mackenzie Rondeau, Budweiser Clydesdales handler and staff member, adjusts the bit on “Beck” one of the lead horses for the Budweiser Clydesdales.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
“Bandit” one of the lead horses for the Budweiser Clydesdales, is guided into the position by Larry Manypenny, handler and staff member.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
A Budweiser Clydesdale is hitched to Beer Wagon and is ready for the parade that occurred throughout downtown Punta Gorda.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
The Budweiser Clydesdales, sponsored by Suncoast Beverage and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, paraded before thousands throughout the downtown area of Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.