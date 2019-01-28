The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County (BPW) held its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 19, at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater in Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees were the guest models for the show. The modeled a variety of fashions from J.C. Penney ranging from casual attire to business dress to evening wear.
Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County Fashion Show
