Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, David Ivankovich, Geoff Lorah and David Wallace enjoyed chatting before the start of the "Under The Big Top C.A.R.E. BALL 2022" held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
The C.A.R.E. Board of Directors at the "Under The Big Top C.A.R.E. BALL 2022." The C.A.R.E. Board of Directors is led by Judith Harris (front row, third from left).
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Virgi Bondi and Bob Massey were "Under The Big Top" at the C.A.R.E. BALL 2022 held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bruce Laishley, Jane Mascola, Debbie Munholand and Todd Preston
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Megan Dubbaneh and Shaun Ross, welcomed Kevin Lockett, Tanyah Lockett, Cary Saffran and Mark Saffran with champagne.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bill Comber and Alexia Martin
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Dennis Oser and Therisa Dunn checked out the items from the silent auction.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Michelle Collette and Michael Riley
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bill Truex, Andrea Truex, Tamra Gomes, Robert Gomes, Fay Luepnitz, Brad Luepnitz, and Garrett Kizer
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Olga Coronas and Holly Legare astonished the guests with a performance on the ring.
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) held its 34th C.A.R.E. Ball on Saturday at the Charlotte Harbor and Event Center in Punta Gorda. Over 600 guests attend this fundraising event to benefit C.A.R.E.
