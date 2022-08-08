Peyton Burton and Hailey Burton enjoyed meeting the headliners of the Old Time Comic Show, artist Amanda Conner and writer Jimmy Palmiotti during the Old Time Comic Show, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
Shawn Sidock looks over collectible editions of the X-Men series, with Bill Koontz and T.J. Koontz, from “TJ CDs and More,” a vendor at the Old Time Comic Show, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
Carlos Garcia and Giannina Del Rio, vendors at the Old Time Comic Show, travel Florida to participate in comic and collectible shows throughout the year. Carlos is displaying the 1970’s oversized “Treasury” edition of the Spider-Man comic series.
Noel Maher and Tanner Maher display their collectibles from The Old Time Comic Show held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Peyton Burton and Hailey Burton enjoyed meeting the headliners of the Old Time Comic Show, artist Amanda Conner and writer Jimmy Palmiotti during the Old Time Comic Show, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Shawn Sidock looks over collectible editions of the X-Men series, with Bill Koontz and T.J. Koontz, from “TJ CDs and More,” a vendor at the Old Time Comic Show, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tyson Choquette, a comic book collector from Lakeland, chatted with vendors Joseph and Patricia Garken about "Avengers" comics.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
John Neville and Tom Raupp take a moment to share a 1940s collectible comic book, “Catholic Comics” with Robert Lewis.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Carlos Garcia and Giannina Del Rio, vendors at the Old Time Comic Show, travel Florida to participate in comic and collectible shows throughout the year. Carlos is displaying the 1970’s oversized “Treasury” edition of the Spider-Man comic series.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Misael Ducunget, dressed as Captain America, purchases a portrait of Yoda from Tonya Barnes, a Fort Myers photographer specializing in character fantasy portraits.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jay Roberts, agent for Greg Kriva Artistry, displayed dozens of professional prints available to attendees at the Old Time Comic Show. Each print under goes a six-part process for its unique look.
Over 2,000 collectors attended The Old Time Comic Show Saturday to view comic books and collectibles from 130 vendors. The Old Time Comic Show was organized by Jeff Jenkins, owner of the Hero Trader in Fort Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.