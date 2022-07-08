PORT CHARLOTTE - Camelot Community Care recently held a “Bags and Brews” cornhole tournament at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.

With more than 100 participants, the event raised funds to benefit the foster care services and programs of Camelot Community Care – Port Charlotte Office.

Camelot Community Care serves children and families experiencing abuse, neglect, behavioral health and substance abuse issues.

Camelot stated it accomplishes its mission of enabling children and families to realize their fullest potential by stopping the cycle of abuse and neglect in families and in the Charlotte County community.

For more information: www.camelot4kids.com

