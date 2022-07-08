Camelot Community Care Chief Development Officer Rebecca Payne and Regional Executive Director Jennifer O’Bryan welcome participants to the “Bags and Brews” cornhole tournament held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, to raise funds for the foster kids program.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Fred Wilcoxson reaches for a number to determine his team position at the beginning of the Camelot Community Cares cornhole tournament.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Michele Disorbo adds a ticket for the silent auction.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Randy Gutowski lines up to complete a throw.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Teams begin to play in the “Bags and Brews” cornhole tournament.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Chad Fisher and Brian Phillips point out the final score after their match.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jon Pertile was the official scorer and tournament director for the “Bags and Brews” cornhole tournament.
PORT CHARLOTTE - Camelot Community Care recently held a “Bags and Brews” cornhole tournament at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
With more than 100 participants, the event raised funds to benefit the foster care services and programs of Camelot Community Care – Port Charlotte Office.
Camelot Community Care serves children and families experiencing abuse, neglect, behavioral health and substance abuse issues.
Camelot stated it accomplishes its mission of enabling children and families to realize their fullest potential by stopping the cycle of abuse and neglect in families and in the Charlotte County community.
