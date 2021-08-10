Anjoel Rodriquez waits for friends at Port Charlotte Middle School on the first day of school in Charlotte County. Most students in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto schools returned to class Tuesday. See more photos on page 4C.
Port Charlotte Middle School Principal John LaClair welcomes Angelica Villalva and Vanessa Villalva on their first day of school.
SUN PHOTOs BY STEPHEN LINEBERRY
Cars wait and students safely cross Midway Boulevard on the first day of school at Port Charlotte Middle School.
SUN PHOTO BY STEPHEN LINEBERRY
Port Charlotte Middle School welcomes back over 900 students on the first day of school Tuesday.
SUN PHOTO BY STEPHEN LINEBERRY
Students leave the drop-off line, heading to class for the first day of school in Charlotte County at Port Charlotte Middle School.
SUN PHOTO BY STEPHEN LINEBERRY
Alexia Manaskie, Port Charlotte Middle School counselor, points out the class schedule to a student on the first day of school in Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEPHEN LINEBERRY
Ashley Burney, Port Charlotte Middle School “Champs Café” staff member, checks out students for breakfast on the first day of school in Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEPHEN LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTOs BY STEPHEN LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEPHEN LINEBERRY
Abella Mitchell, 17, who is dual enrolled at Charlotte Technical College and Lemon Bay High is ready for her first day of school as a senior.
Aubrey Nelson, 9, prepared for fourth grade at Taylor Ranch Elementary on Tuesday morning, showcasing her “Class of 2030” T-shirt.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Caitlin Barrett. 14, heads to her first day at Port Charlotte High School.
Channon Southwell, 17. gets ready for her day at North Port High.
Conner Southwell, 13, looks forward to seventh grade at Woodland Middle School.
Jordyn Barrett, 6, is ready for her day at Myakka River Elementary School.
Joseph Tarantino, 17, is ready for his senior year at Venice High School.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Kourtney Jones, 12, prepares for her year at LA Ainger Middle School.
Savannah Jones, 14, is ready to head to her first day of school at Lemon Bay High.
Sylvester Warner, 13, is starting eighth grade at LA Ainger Middle School.
A student receives breakfast from Ashley Burney, Port Charlotte Middle School “Champs Café” staff member.
Thousands of students in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties made it to their classrooms Tuesday as the 2021 school year began in earnest. Teachers, staff and administrators in public, private and charter schools, sanitized and fresh, welcomed the students, many with parents in tow, for the first day.
While there are always wrinkles as students and grownups settle into their new situations Charlotte nor Sarasota districts reported any major incidents through the school day.
If you haven’t heard, public schools and many charter schools are making protective masks optional this year, while strongly suggesting students wear masks. The schools will also be welcoming back parent participation, and some schools are also opening back up to volunteers during the school day.
