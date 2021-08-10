Thousands of students in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties made it to their classrooms Tuesday as the 2021 school year began in earnest. Teachers, staff and administrators in public, private and charter schools, sanitized and fresh, welcomed the students, many with parents in tow, for the first day.

While there are always wrinkles as students and grownups settle into their new situations Charlotte nor Sarasota districts reported any major incidents through the school day.

If you haven’t heard, public schools and many charter schools are making protective masks optional this year, while strongly suggesting students wear masks. The schools will also be welcoming back parent participation, and some schools are also opening back up to volunteers during the school day.

