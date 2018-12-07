The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce held its second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday at the Murdock Administration Building in Port Charlotte. The event featured refreshments, songs, and an appearance by Charlotte Stone Crabs mascot “Clawford.” Charlotte Chamber President Kathy Robinson states that in 2017, there were about 50 people in attendance. This year, 185 participants gathered to see the lighting.
Chamber lights up Christmas tree in Murdock
- by JERRY BEARD Photojournalist
