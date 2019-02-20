It was chamber of commerce weather Wednesday morning, as members of the four area chambers met with officials from the Tampa Bay Rays at the Rays' Spring Training headquarters at Charlotte Sports Park.
Members networked and partook in a light breakfast, before getting in a question-and-answer session with Erik Neander, Rays general manager and vice president for baseball operations.
The annual breakfast is a popular one for chamber members, as more than 80 turned out for the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.