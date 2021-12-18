Chris Wilkins, Beth Beckham and Lynn Koepke look over the list of the Silent Auction sign-ups for the Charlotte Chorale Silent Auction fundraiser that preceded the Charlotte Chorale Christmas concert on Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
Buffy Bohach, Julie Dederer and Arlene Batten performing at the annual Charlotte Chorale Christmas concert.
Sandy Morgenthaler bids on the original Cuba Art at the Silent Auction fundraiser that was part of the Charlotte Chorale’s Christmas Concert.
The Charlotte Chorale, under the direction of William Dederer, begins their annual Christmas concert with “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
William Dederer leads the audience in a singalong of “Silent Night.”
Tom Thrasher, Ken Witzke and Bill Vensel
Accompanist Frank Sanders
Charlotte Chorale members performing at the annual Christmas concert.
Charlotte Chorale members perform holiday favorites.
Allison Deal, Jackson Brummett, Jennifer Peters, trumpeters, added a special instrumental touch.
The Charlotte Chorale returned to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center for its first concert of the 2021-22 season, "A Time of Wonder," on Dec. 11. A silent auction fundraiser event was held before the concert.
"A Time of Wonder" transported the audience back to a simpler time of Christmas — a time filled with memories of children, family, friends, good food and warm wishes. The sounds of the season were celebrated as the Chorale sang and local instrumentalists performed traditional, and not so traditional, Christmas favorites by world-renowned composers George Frideric Handel, John Rutter, Randall Thompson and Leroy Anderson.
The Charlotte Chorale is Charlotte County's largest vocal ensemble dedicated to performing quality choral music of all genres from the great masters to current composers under the distinguished and expert direction of William Dederer.
"We were excited to return to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center for the Christmas concert," said Janet Sims, marketing director. "Our last concert at CPAC was pre-COVID December 2019. The addition of the silent auction this year made this an exciting event."
The Christmas Concert was the first of three concerts scheduled for the 2021-22 season.
Reserved seat tickets can be purchased for the upcoming concerts by calling 941-204-0033. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, with payment by credit card available. For additional information, visit charlottechorale.com or email thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
