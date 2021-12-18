The Charlotte Chorale returned to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center for its first concert of the 2021-22 season, "A Time of Wonder," on Dec. 11. A silent auction fundraiser event was held before the concert.

"A Time of Wonder" transported the audience back to a simpler time of Christmas — a time filled with memories of children, family, friends, good food and warm wishes. The sounds of the season were celebrated as the Chorale sang and local instrumentalists performed traditional, and not so traditional, Christmas favorites by world-renowned composers George Frideric Handel, John Rutter, Randall Thompson and Leroy Anderson.

The Charlotte Chorale is Charlotte County's largest vocal ensemble dedicated to performing quality choral music of all genres from the great masters to current composers under the distinguished and expert direction of William Dederer.

"We were excited to return to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center for the Christmas concert," said Janet Sims, marketing director. "Our last concert at CPAC was pre-COVID December 2019. The addition of the silent auction this year made this an exciting event."

The Christmas Concert was the first of three concerts scheduled for the 2021-22 season.  

Reserved seat tickets can be purchased for the upcoming concerts by calling 941-204-0033.  Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, with payment by credit card available. For additional information, visit charlottechorale.com or email thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.

