The Charlotte County Concert Band held a performance of "A Christmas Celebration" at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda on Friday, Dec. 7. Conductor Bob Miller and the volunteer orchestra will play six concerts throughout the season. Each concert is designed to entertain, educate, invigorate, and project the band’s passion and enthusiasm for the music.
Charlotte County Concert Band delights with 'A Christmas Celebration'
- by SANDY MACYS Photographer
