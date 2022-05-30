The Charlotte Bay Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution held a bench dedication ceremony recently at the Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery in Punta Gorda. The DAR Charlotte Bay Chapter worked with Charlotte County staff for over two years to bring this project to fruition. The benches are intended to offer visitors a quiet place for reflection. In addition to the bench dedication, DAR members placed flags at the gravesites of veterans in the Bailey cemetery.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments