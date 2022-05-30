Leonard Howell, assisted by Martha Bireda and DAR member Lyla Howell, place a flag at the gravesite of Lt. Carl Bailey. Each year, beginning on the Memorial Day weekend, DAR Charlotte Bay Chapter members place flags at all of the veterans gravesites at Lt. Carl Bailey Cemetery.
Deb Harrington, regent of the DAR Charlotte Bay Chapter, carries a bundle of flags to be placed at the veterans’ gravesites at the Lt. Carl Bailey Cemetery.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Martha Bireda, director of the Blanchard House Museum of African History and Culture, shared details about the Lt. Carl Bailey Cemetery and information about the Bailey family.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance thanks the DAR Charlotte Bay Chapter for its project.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
DAR Charlotte Harbor Chapter members Lya Howell, Connie Maus, Carol Dorer, Deb Harrington, Sue Arentsen and Judith Fincher,
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution held a bench dedication ceremony recently at the Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery in Punta Gorda. The DAR Charlotte Bay Chapter worked with Charlotte County staff for over two years to bring this project to fruition. The benches are intended to offer visitors a quiet place for reflection. In addition to the bench dedication, DAR members placed flags at the gravesites of veterans in the Bailey cemetery.
