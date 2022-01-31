“Dream,” a 15-month-old steer weighing 1,086 pounds, is brushed by Emily Bennett. “Dream is Emily’s third steer and was shipped to Emily from Oklahoma when he was 5 months old. Emily is a member of the FFA and a Charlotte High School student.
Rylee Dewboay, a Charlotte County 4-H member, holds “Fuzzball," a Lionheart rabbit, at the Charlotte County Fair. Rylee had two entries into the this year’s fair; a Polish rabbit named “Cookies and Cream” and “Fuzzball.”
Michelle Rambo and Hunter Ray add the final touches to “Roscoe.” Michelle, a member of the FFA at Charlotte High School, is enjoying her first year, raising “Roscoe,” a Red Angus Beefmaster steer.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
“Dream,” a 15-month-old steer weighing 1,086 pounds, is brushed by Emily Bennett. “Dream is Emily’s third steer and was shipped to Emily from Oklahoma when he was 5 months old. Emily is a member of the FFA and a Charlotte High School student.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Jordan Rompley, a member of the Charlotte County 4-H, leads “Dozier” for additional grooming. “Dozier” weighs 1,204 pounds.
SUN PHOTO STEVE LINEBERRY
Jenn Tanksley, a member of the Charlotte County 4-H and Charlotte High School, has “Miss Lady Rumi” ready for judging at the Charlotte County Fair.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Jenn Tanksley, a member of the Charlotte County 4-H, has “Miss Lady Rumi” ready for judging at the Charlotte County Fair.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Members of the Charlotte County 4-H and FFA prepare their steers for judging at the Charlotte County Fair.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Interview judge Jane Schurr conducts the “interviewing techniques” judging with Meghan Perin, a member of the Charlotte County 4-H and student at Lemon Bay High School.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Braeden Gilreath gives his pig, “Chubnn” a belly rub. “Chubnn” is a Hampshire and tipped the scales at 292 pounds.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Raekyn Goulding, holding her silky hen “Fluffy Snowball” while being judged on her interviewing techniques by judge Cindy Digiacomo.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Ellie Dewboay, a Charlotte County 4-H member, holds “Pepe” an 8-month-old Polish rabbit. This is Ellie’s third year raising rabbits for the Charlotte County Fair.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Rylee Dewboay, a Charlotte County 4-H member, holds “Fuzzball," a Lionheart rabbit, at the Charlotte County Fair. Rylee had two entries into the this year’s fair; a Polish rabbit named “Cookies and Cream” and “Fuzzball.”
STEVE LINEBERRY
Westin Mullinix, a Charlotte County 4-H member, has the only guinea pig at the Charlotte County Fair.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Anah Chapman practices with her pig, “Macaroon,” in the show arena preparing for the judging for Sunday afternoon at the Charlotte County Fair.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Masen Denis is measured by his grandmother, Robin Inman, who wanted to make sure he is the right height for the rides at the Charlotte County Fair.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Becca Jenkins and Livi Jenkins held on tight and had fun on the Himalaya ride at the Charlotte County Fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.