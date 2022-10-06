Dozens of workers and volunteers traveled by boat, prior to the opening of the bridge, to help clean and restore the homes of the residents of Matlacha. Matlacha was one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian.
A lone roofer works repairing a damaged roof on a Matlacha home. Compared to most of the homes on Matlacha, this home survived intact. The island was one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian.
Dozens of boats and volunteers, prior to the opening of the bridge, delivered water, food, personal supplies and more to the residents of Matlacha.
Category 4 Hurricane Ian winds capsized hundreds of boats on Matlacha.
A home on Matlacha damaged by the high winds of Hurricane Ian.
With the words, “Not Abandoned” spray painted on its side, this sailboat looks toward a brighter future following the devastating winds of Hurricane Ian.
The damage to the homes and businesses on the Island of Matlacha was extensive from the Category 4 winds of Hurricane Ian.
A volunteer crew from Tri-City Baptist Church, Port Charlotte, took time out from tarping roofs to lift a boat washed up into a back yard and placed it on a trailer.
Janice Martin, a 22-year resident of Matlacha, shows a photo she found intact as she cleaned out her destroyed home. She said that the message of the photo was a great reminder that she will rebuild.
The damage to the homes and businesses on the Island of Matlacha was extensive.
Cleanup efforts for many homes with extensive damage was underway on the Island of Matlacha following Hurricane Ian.
MATLACHA - One of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian was the island of Matlacha and Pine Island.
Devastation from high winds destroyed homes and personal property.
Before the reopening of the Pine Island bridge on Wednesday, at a news conference attended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, hundreds of volunteers and workers carried supplies and workers by boat to the destroyed island.
With the reopening of the bridge, residents will be able to navigate safely for supplies and begin their efforts to rebuild.
