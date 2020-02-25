Drag queen bingo was a hit on Feb. 20 at Village Place Health and Rehabilitation in Port Charlotte. Village Place’s Victoria Naekel teamed up with Tina Vasquez from Trilogy Home Health to raise $700 for the Suncoast Humane Society with the help of “Bootsey” and “Ladylicious.” Some of the senior residents came to watch the entertainers’ antics.

