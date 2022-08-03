Over 300 guests, vendors and volunteers attended “Celebrating Charlotte – Hosted by Valerie’s House” held Saturday, July 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, to benefit Valerie's House-Charlotte County, which helps grieving children of Southwest Florida. The event featured a fashion show and mini-makeovers presented by Dillard's, sips and samples from some of the area's best restaurants, several dozen vendors, and special entertainment. For more information about Valerie’s House visit valerieshouse.org.

