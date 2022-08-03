Amy Russell had the opportunity to have a haircut from Lailee Collins, hairstylist with participating vendor J. Meraki Beauty Emporium, Punta Gorda, at the “Celebrating Charlotte – Hosted by Valerie’s House” fundraiser held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Many of the over 34 participating vendors gave a portion of their sales to “Valerie’s House.”
John Wright, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce president, struts the runway during the fashion show at the “Celebrating Charlotte – Hosted by Valerie’s House” fundraiser held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Jill Luke, District 5 North Port City Commissioner, models the latest fashion during the Fashion Show at the “Celebrating Charlotte – Hosted by Valerie’s House” fundraiser held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Angie Mattheissen, executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County, was one of the community leaders who participated in the fashion show at the “Celebrating Charlotte – Hosted by Valerie’s House” fundraiser.
Michele Moore, community relations and brand manager for North Port Art Center, wowed the guests as a celebrity model during the Fashion Show at the “Celebrating Charlotte – Hosted by Valerie’s House” fundraiser held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
About 20 community members were celebrity models who strutted runway the latest fashions provided by Dillard’s at the “Celebrating Charlotte – Hosted by Valerie’s House” fundraiser held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
A highlight of the afternoon was a performance by Tessa Howell as “Elsa” and Jessica Sanders as “Anna” with selections from "Frozen” for the guests who attended the “Celebrating Charlotte – Hosted by Valerie’s House” fundraiser held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tracy Rainey enjoys a nacho specialty from Jayna Cortez of Danny’s Food Truck, one of the participating vendors.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Over 300 guests, vendors and volunteers attended “Celebrating Charlotte – Hosted by Valerie’s House” held Saturday, July 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, to benefit Valerie's House-Charlotte County, which helps grieving children of Southwest Florida. The event featured a fashion show and mini-makeovers presented by Dillard's, sips and samples from some of the area's best restaurants, several dozen vendors, and special entertainment. For more information about Valerie’s House visit valerieshouse.org.
