On Monday, the first Charlotte County Veg Fest drew a crowd of nearly 1,000 to taste vegan vendors’ wares and hear keynote speaker Dr. Michael Greger, is considered the foremost expert in evidence-based nutritional science and the biggest name in the plant-based movement.

Other speakers included Port Charlotte plant-based cardiologist Dr. Jami Dulaney and St. Petersburg psychiatrist Dr. Ronald Knaus.

Event organizer Mike Young of the nonprofit aPlantBasedDiet.org said, “It was a great turnout for a first event here, even though it was on a Monday to allow Dr. Greger to be here.”

