Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Lighting of the Village with over 1 million lights, snow, and Santa Claus Saturday at Fishermen's Village. Festivities included the arrival of Santa Claus and his elves in an antique fire truck, driven by Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs. The Lighting of the Village began with a  ribbon-cutting by Mayor Lynne Matthews and Santa Claus, followed by snow in the village. Visitors enjoyed photo ops with Santa and The Grinch, live music, balloon creations and more. 

