SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY She said "Yes!" Adrienne Thompson shows off her engagement ring that she received from Preston Williams, who surprised her during the festivities of the Lighting of the Village.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Ana Tavarez takes a photo of Jayden Wicks and Jennifer Wicks at one of the photo stations located throughout Fishermen’s Village during the Lighting of the Village 2021.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Lisa Cogan, a Fishermen’s Village Elf, hands a candy cane to Maverick Weis and Sara Weis.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Santa Claus and his elves arrive for the Lighting of the Village in an antique fire truck driven by Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Santa Claus and Patti Allen, general manager of Fishermen’s Village, celebrate the ribbon-cutting by Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Snow begins to fall during the the Lighting of the Village.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Santa Claus and his Elves enjoying the snow falling during the Lighting of the Village.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Over 1 million lights have been strung throughout Fishermen’s Village to celebrate the holidays.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Colton Cain, Riley Cain and Mark Davidson enjoy a photo opportunity at one of the many photo stations located throughout Fishermen’s Village.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY She said "Yes!" Adrienne Thompson shows off her engagement ring that she received from Preston Williams, who surprised her during the festivities of the Lighting of the Village.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Over 1 million lights will be on display at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.
Thousands of visitors enjoyed the Lighting of the Village with over 1 million lights, snow, and Santa Claus Saturday at Fishermen's Village. Festivities included the arrival of Santa Claus and his elves in an antique fire truck, driven by Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs. The Lighting of the Village began with a ribbon-cutting by Mayor Lynne Matthews and Santa Claus, followed by snow in the village. Visitors enjoyed photo ops with Santa and The Grinch, live music, balloon creations and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.