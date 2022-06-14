Hampton Allen and Jonathan D. Hunt, members of the Sons of the American Revolution, Florida Society, Charlotte Chapter, represented the patriots of the American Revolution at the Flag Day ceremony held at American Legion Post 110.
Benjamin Ledbetter, 1st Vice Commander; Hampton Allen, Sons of the American Revolution; Michael Schwartz, 1st Vice Commander; Jay Hemingway, Commander, Post 110; and Jonathan D. Hunt, Sons of the American Revolution.
James Boyle and Wayne Bergeron, USMC League Detachment 756, present the flag at the beginning of the folding ceremony.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Hampton Allen and Jonathan D. Hunt, members of the Sons of the American Revolution, Florida Society, Charlotte Chapter, represented the patriots of the American Revolution at the Flag Day ceremony held at American Legion Post 110.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Benjamin Ledbetter, 1st Vice Commander; Hampton Allen, Sons of the American Revolution; Michael Schwartz, 1st Vice Commander; Jay Hemingway, Commander, Post 110; and Jonathan D. Hunt, Sons of the American Revolution.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jay Hemingway, commander of American Legion Post 110.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Wayne Bergeron and James Boyle, members of the USMC League 756, post the colors at the beginning of the Flag Day ceremony.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bob Zalenski, American Legion Post 110 chaplain, leads the guests in the pledge of allegiance at the Flag Day ceremony.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch shares historical details of the Flag for the guests attending the Flag Day Ceremony at the American Legion Post 110.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch; Commissioner Chris Constance; Commissioner Joe Tiseo and Commissioner Ken Doherty present a proclamation to the American Legion Post 110 in honor of Flag Day.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Michael Schwartz, 1st Vice Commander of American Legion Post 110, explains what each of the 13 flag folds means.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Gary Dougherty, American Legion Post 110 member, closes the Flag Day ceremony with taps.
American Legion Post 110 members held a ceremony to honor Flag Day at the post in Port Charlotte Tuesday. The hour-long program included a proclamation from the Charlotte County commissioners, an explanation of what each of the 13 folds means during the flag retirement ceremony, and taps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.