More than 500 people attended a fundraiser Sunday at Cold River Saloon in Punta Gorda to help raise funds for nurse practitioner Michelle Davidson.
Davidson was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle wreck Jan. 4 and is facing numerous corrective surgeries.
Several motorcycle groups from Naples to Bradenton, organized a ride to the event location. Music provided by the band Yes Dear. Friends and family came out to show their support and helped raise more than $5,600.
Donations are still being accepted and may be mailed to: Bank Ozk, 3855 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.