Denise LeBlanc displays a “Head Start Quilt” and Arleen Gaffey holds “Thank You” notes from the students at Head Start. Each year the guild donates over 100 quilts to Head Start for each child to keep for a lifetime.
A “Temperature Quilt’ made by Barb Cartwright received a red ribbon on “Best Use of Color.” Barb used half square triangles to show the temperature through each month with various color half square triangles for hottest to coldest temperature for each day during 2021.
Patricia Mills and Inger Kay enjoy the “Dancing Mootilda” quilt made by Joni Redman. Patricia and Inger spent the afternoon admiring the over 162 quilts at the “Gather of the Quilts” show, presented by the Disconnected Piecers Quilt Guild.
Carol Anllo, Quilts of Valor committee member, displays one of three quilts given to veterans, John Michael Crudel, Marco Moor and Antonio Sorgi at the special “Quilts of Valor” presentation during the “Gathering of the Quilts” quilt show.
Karen Zmierski, displays her Best In Show winner quilt, “Wild & Goosey.” Karen had three entries, her first ever in a quilt show, and received three ribbons.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Karen Zmierski shares her technique with Bridget Pantaleo that she used on her Best In Show, “Wild & Goosey” at the Disconnected Piecers Quilt Guild show, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
“Grannie Suzannie” from the Palm Coast and one of the merchants at the “Gathering of the Quilts” quilt show, displays one of her best selling materials for quilt makers.
SUN Photos BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Left: Pat Keating made the “Hanalei Sunset” quilt for the “Gathering of the Quilts” quilt show, presented by the Disconnected Piecers Quilt Guild.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Lee Ann Mendle takes a moment to vote for “Viewer’s Choice” at the “Gathering of the Quilts” quilt show presented by the Disconnected Piecers Quilt Guild.
