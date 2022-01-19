Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity held a double home dedication in Punta Gorda, FL for new homeowners Carmen Velez and Doreca Fiqueroa Navedo on Jan. 11 at their new homes in Punta Gorda. Sponsors, Habitat for Humanity volunteers, and Habitat for Humanity staff presented each new homeowner with a variety of gifts.

Since 1987, Charlotte County Habitat has helped over 500 Charlotte County families achieve the dream of homeownership, and this year plan to help build an additional 33 new homes. Their homeowner program success rate is 97%, and they continue to reinvest 91 cents of every donated dollar into their programs.

