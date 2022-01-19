Jesus Leduc Cruz and Dorca Figueroa Navedo in the kitchen of their new Habitat for Humanity home in Punta Gorda. They provided over 300 hours of “sweat equity” towards the construction of their new two-bedroom home.
Mike Mansfield, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity, shares thoughts with the new homeowners Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Mary Snodgrass, Burnt Store Presbyterian, Punta Gorda, shares special gifts from the church to new homeowners, Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Gabrielle Reineck, Chief Operations Officer, Habitat for Humanity, presents gift certificates from the Habitat for Humanity ReUse Store to new homeowners, Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Al Burrows, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office presents new plants from Powell’s Nursery to new homeowners, Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo, and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Jill Symmonds, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator, presents a gift certificate for new birdbaths from Legere’s Coastal Concrete Creations to new homeowners Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo, and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Donna Goulait and Wendy Young, Peace Rivers Quilters Guild, present quilts made especially for them as new homeowners Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo, and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Kellie Dunson, Habitat for Humanity Business Development Director, representing the St. James Episcopal Church, Port Charlotte, FL, presents gift baskets to new homeowners Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo, and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Carmen Velez, new homeowner, sits on the porch of her new Habitat for Humanity home following the dedication of her new home in Punta Gorda.
Christine Carey, Kellie Dunson and Debbie Harrington at the Habitat for Humanity home dedication in Punta Gorda.
Gabrielle Reineck, chief operations officer for Habitat for Humanity, introduces new homeowners, Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Debbie Harrington, representing the DAR/Charlotte Bay presents American flags to new homeowners, Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Donna Goulait and Wendy Young, Peace Rivers Quilters Guild, present quilts made especially for them as new homeowners Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo, and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Andrea Nejad, Habitat for Humanity, presents a Sun Newspaper gift certificate to new homeowners Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo, and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Joe Geiss, Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, presents emergency lanterns to new homeowners Carmen Velez, and Dorca Figuero Navedo, and Jesus Leduc Cruz at the dedication of their new homes.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity held a double home dedication in Punta Gorda, FL for new homeowners Carmen Velez and Doreca Fiqueroa Navedo on Jan. 11 at their new homes in Punta Gorda. Sponsors, Habitat for Humanity volunteers, and Habitat for Humanity staff presented each new homeowner with a variety of gifts.
Since 1987, Charlotte County Habitat has helped over 500 Charlotte County families achieve the dream of homeownership, and this year plan to help build an additional 33 new homes. Their homeowner program success rate is 97%, and they continue to reinvest 91 cents of every donated dollar into their programs.
