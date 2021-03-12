The annual Harbor Nights event, presented by the Franz Ross Park YMCA and Kimberly Sullivan Amontree, recently took place at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda. The event benefited the Children and Families Scholarship Funds and programs in Charlotte County served by the SKY Family YMCA. Food trucks were on hand for dinner and local band The Kollections provided the entertainment for the evening.

