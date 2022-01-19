The Punta Gorda History Center held its 6th Annual History Hall of Honor induction dinner at Hurricane Charley’s on Jan. 15. Hall of Honor inductees were Gussie Peeples Baker, Dr. Walter “Bert” Clement, Louis and Gertrude “Gertie” Desguin, Augustus C. Freeman, William E. Guthrie, Tosie Quednau Hindman, Dr. Roscoe Maxwell, and Ed Hendrickson Jr. Also honored was Jesse W. Davis veteran honoree. The Church of the Good Shepherd was also honored for its 125th Anniversary.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments