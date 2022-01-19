Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews accepts the plaque from emcee Bill Dryburgh honoring Augustus C. Freeman, Punta Gorda’s first mayor. The plaque will hang in the Punta Gorda City Hall. The A.C. Freeman House, built-in 1903 for $900, stands at the corner of Retta Esplanade and US 41.
Jensen Goff Desguin, eighth-generation Floridan, attended the 6th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction and Dinner.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Members of The Church of the Good Shepherd were in attendance to help celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the Parish at the 6th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction and Dinner.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Robert Hendrickson (nephew) and Dusty Hendrickson accept the plaque for Ed Hendrickson Jr. at the 6th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction and Dinner.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
The Hindman family accepted the plaque for honoree Tosie Quednau Hindman. Sons Freddie Hindman and Arthur "Bunk” Hindman, back row.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Freddie Hindman shared special memories of his mother, Tosie Quednau Hindman, longtime Supervisor of Elections and honoree, at the 6th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction and Dinner.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Amy Maxwell accepts the plaque on behalf of the Maxwell Family from Bill Dryburgh, Master of Ceremonies, honoring Dr. Roscoe Maxwell, at the 6th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction and Dinner.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
The Maxwell family with the plaque honoring Dr. Roscoe Maxwell, at the 6th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction and Dinner.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
The Desguin family with the plaque honoring Louis and Gertie Desguin at the 6th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction and Dinner.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews accepts the plaque from emcee Bill Dryburgh honoring Augustus C. Freeman, Punta Gorda’s first mayor. The plaque will hang in the Punta Gorda City Hall. The A.C. Freeman House, built-in 1903 for $900, stands at the corner of Retta Esplanade and US 41.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Sushila Cherian and Martha Russell Bireda in period dress for the 6th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction & Dinner.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Rosalee Hutchins, descendant of Honoree William E. Guthrie, and Vivian Ward were guests at the 6th Annual History Hall of Honor Induction and Dinner.
STEVE LINEBERRY 2020
Emery Maggiore, great-grandaughter of History Hall inductee Dr. Roscoe Maxwell.
The Punta Gorda History Center held its 6th Annual History Hall of Honor induction dinner at Hurricane Charley’s on Jan. 15. Hall of Honor inductees were Gussie Peeples Baker, Dr. Walter “Bert” Clement, Louis and Gertrude “Gertie” Desguin, Augustus C. Freeman, William E. Guthrie, Tosie Quednau Hindman, Dr. Roscoe Maxwell, and Ed Hendrickson Jr. Also honored was Jesse W. Davis veteran honoree. The Church of the Good Shepherd was also honored for its 125th Anniversary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.