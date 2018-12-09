The Isles Yacht Club held its annual Lighting of the Fleet on Thursday, Dec. 6, in Punta Gorda.
The tradition started somewhere around 1985 and about 400 attended this year’s lighting ceremony.
Many decorate both the inside and outside of their water crafts. The captains of the vessels in the harbor light their lights simultaneously.
