The Isles Yacht Club raised over $155,000 during the recent IYC Charity Cup. The club recently presented checks from member and sponsor contributions, in partnership with the Charlotte Community Foundation, to two nonprofits, Valerie’s House and Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, and Charlotte Technical College's scholarship fund for local students studying the area of hospitality, food & beverage or club management. Since 2003, the Isles Yacht Club and its 900 members have raised over $755,000.

