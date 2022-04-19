Brenda Brown, chairperson of the Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup, acknowledges Justin Brand, director of Community Engagement for the Charlotte Community Foundation, for its partnership in the IYC Charity Cup financial donations.
Justin Brand, director of Community Engagement for the Charlotte Community Foundation, shares the foundation's details of working with the Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup in presenting over $150,000 in proceeds to deserving nonprofits.
Rose Askew-Hergenhan, commodore of the Isles Yacht Club, presents a certificate of appreciation to Brenda Brown and Rick Brown, Co-Chairs of the 2022 Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup, which raised over $150,000 for nonprofits in Charlotte County.
Habitat for Humanity staff, Mike Mansfield CEO, Gabrielle Reineck, COO, and Kellie Dunson, development director, receive a check for over $51,000 from Rose Askew-Hergenhan, IYC commodore, and Brenda Brown, IYC Charity Cup co-chair.
Valerie's House Board and staff members: Todd Helt, board member, Angela Melvin, founder; Christine Carey, director of Charlotte County Valerie's House, and Carol Geige, board member receive a check for over $51,000 from Rose Askew-Hergenhan, IYC commodore, and Brenda Brown, IYC Charity Cup co-chair.
Justin Brand, director of Community Engagement for the Charlotte Foundation; Bob Peterson, CTC Advisory Council and CCF board member; and Amy Huddleston, strategic partnership manager for the Charlotte Foundation, receive a check for the Charlotte Technical College Scholarship Fund from Brenda Brown, co-chair, IYC Charity Cup and Rose Askew-Hergenhan, IYC commodore.
The Isles Yacht Club presented checks totaling over $150,000 to Valerie's House, Charlotte Technical College and Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, which were generated from funds donated by individual IYC member, various fundraisers and business sponsors following the Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup. From left, Valerie's House - Todd Helt, board member; Anglea Melvin, founder, and Christine Carey, director of Charlotte County Valerie's House; Bob Person, Charlotte County Technical College Advisory Council and Charlotte Foundation board member; Karen Brown, IYC Charity Cub co-chair; Rose Askew-Hergenhan, IYC commodore and Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity staff; Kellie Dunson, development director; Mike Mansfield, CEO, and Gabrielle Resneck, COO.
Brenda Brown, chairperson of the Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup, acknowledges Justin Brand, director of Community Engagement for the Charlotte Community Foundation, for its partnership in the IYC Charity Cup financial donations.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Justin Brand, director of Community Engagement for the Charlotte Community Foundation, shares the foundation's details of working with the Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup in presenting over $150,000 in proceeds to deserving nonprofits.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Rose Askew-Hergenhan, commodore of the Isles Yacht Club, presents a certificate of appreciation to Brenda Brown and Rick Brown, Co-Chairs of the 2022 Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup, which raised over $150,000 for nonprofits in Charlotte County.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Isles Yacht Club members pose with the two nonprofits, Valerie's House and Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, who received funds from the 2022 Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Habitat for Humanity staff, Mike Mansfield CEO, Gabrielle Reineck, COO, and Kellie Dunson, development director, receive a check for over $51,000 from Rose Askew-Hergenhan, IYC commodore, and Brenda Brown, IYC Charity Cup co-chair.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Valerie's House Board and staff members: Todd Helt, board member, Angela Melvin, founder; Christine Carey, director of Charlotte County Valerie's House, and Carol Geige, board member receive a check for over $51,000 from Rose Askew-Hergenhan, IYC commodore, and Brenda Brown, IYC Charity Cup co-chair.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Justin Brand, director of Community Engagement for the Charlotte Foundation; Bob Peterson, CTC Advisory Council and CCF board member; and Amy Huddleston, strategic partnership manager for the Charlotte Foundation, receive a check for the Charlotte Technical College Scholarship Fund from Brenda Brown, co-chair, IYC Charity Cup and Rose Askew-Hergenhan, IYC commodore.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Isles Yacht Club presented checks totaling over $150,000 to Valerie's House, Charlotte Technical College and Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, which were generated from funds donated by individual IYC member, various fundraisers and business sponsors following the Isles Yacht Club Charity Cup. From left, Valerie's House - Todd Helt, board member; Anglea Melvin, founder, and Christine Carey, director of Charlotte County Valerie's House; Bob Person, Charlotte County Technical College Advisory Council and Charlotte Foundation board member; Karen Brown, IYC Charity Cub co-chair; Rose Askew-Hergenhan, IYC commodore and Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity staff; Kellie Dunson, development director; Mike Mansfield, CEO, and Gabrielle Resneck, COO.
The Isles Yacht Club raised over $155,000 during the recent IYC Charity Cup. The club recently presented checks from member and sponsor contributions, in partnership with the Charlotte Community Foundation, to two nonprofits, Valerie’s House and Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, and Charlotte Technical College's scholarship fund for local students studying the area of hospitality, food & beverage or club management. Since 2003, the Isles Yacht Club and its 900 members have raised over $755,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.