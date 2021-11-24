Meghan Murray fills out a registration form to participate in the Just Against Children Drowning Foundation 5K & Twin Tot Walk. Meghan was one of over 150 walkers and runners who participated in the 5k Run/Walk to remember children who lost their lives through drowning.
Davin Parks, Jace Jaikaran, Alayna Schock, and Victor Otero-Smith, Honor Guard, Navy Junior ROTC, Charlotte High School present the colors to the runners at the Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk.
Paul Demello, founder of the Just Against Children Drowning Foundation. Paul lost his two twin sons at the age of 2 years old to drowning and has been a voice “Against Children Drowning” for over 15 years.
The top finishers, in order of finishing the race, at the Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk with Paul Demello, founder. From left, Joey Smith, Cayn Roser, Selina Perez, Mike Mammon, Juan Hidalgo, Josh Lange and John Bates.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Kaylee Dennis, Kayla Hines, Dakota Hines, Bryson Dennis, Isorey Ellis, and Corey Ellis participated in the Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk held at Gilchrist Park.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Larry Brandt takes a moment to reflect on the photos of the children placed on the “Memorial Walk” at the Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run & Twins Tot Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Carolyn Palumbo and Maria Hill check out the 5K Run/Walk route for the Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
Kristen Szych and Cody Mooney place candles on each child’s photo along the “Memorial Walk.”
STEVE LINEBERRY
Davin Parks, Jace Jaikaran, Alayna Schock and Victor Otero-Smith, Honor Guard, Navy Junior ROTC, Charlotte High School.
STEVE LINEBERRY
STEVE LINEBERRY
Sean Amas salutes the colors during the national anthem during opening ceremonies at the Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
STEVE LINEBERRY
The Gluck, the Silva, and the Hertnenlehner families of the “Lukas Strong” team remember Lukas Gluck at the Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk.
STEVE LINEBERRY
STEVE LINEBERRY
The top three women finishers, at the Just Against Children Drowning 5K Run/Walk were Ashley Pablo, Selina Perez and Suan Gammon.
The Just Against Children Drowning Foundation 5K Run & Twins Tot Walk was held Saturday at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda. The event, founded by Paul Demello, a Port Charlotte resident who lost his twin 13-month-old sons to drowning, aims to raise awareness of water safety for children.
