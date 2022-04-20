Law enforcement runners trot through downtown Punta Gorda Wednesday on the 4.9-mile Law Enforcement Torch Run route over the U.S. 41 bridge to Charlotte Harbor, supporting the Special Olympics of Florida.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Torch run participants Sgt. Craig Brandon, Lt. John Heck, Jr., DFC Will Weisspfennig, Jr., Cpl. Joe Trufan and Major Norm Wilson
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
CCSO Cpl. Mark Schaible is director of the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run, supporting Special Olympics of Florida.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Officers from the Charlotte Correctional Institution and DeSoto Correctional Institution officers participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting Special Olympics of Florida.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRRY
Punta Gorda Police Cpl. Joe Trufan and Charlotte County Sheriff's DFC Will Weisspfennig, Jr., lead the runners through downtown Punta Gorda on the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run, supporting the Special Olympics, trekked through Charlotte County on Wednesday. The run began at the Publix in downtown Punta Gorda and moved north on Tamiami Trail, ending 4.9 miles later at the Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing. Runners included the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission, Punta Gorda Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, CCSO SWAT, Charlotte Correctional Institution and DeSoto Correctional Institution. Law Enforcement Torch Runs throughout the state have raised $500,000 for Special Olympics.
