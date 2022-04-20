The 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run, supporting the Special Olympics, trekked through Charlotte County on Wednesday. The run began at the Publix in downtown Punta Gorda and moved north on Tamiami Trail, ending 4.9 miles later at the Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing. Runners included the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission, Punta Gorda Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, CCSO SWAT, Charlotte Correctional Institution and DeSoto Correctional Institution. Law Enforcement Torch Runs throughout the state have raised $500,000 for Special Olympics.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments