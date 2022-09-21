Bob White, Cheyenne Young, Nick Worden – Leadership Charlotte Foundation Committee members; Emily Lewis, Leadership Charlotte Foundation Chair; Sara Hipp, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for DMH; Justin Brand, Charlotte Community Foundation and Becca Eldridge, Leadership Charlotte Foundation Committee member.
Bob White, Cheyenne Young, Nick Worden – Leadership Charlotte Foundation Committee members; Emily Lewis, Leadership Charlotte Foundation Chair; Thomas Klein, Board Member, Crossroads Hope Academy; Justin Brand, Charlotte Community Foundation and Becca Eldridge, Leadership Charlotte Foundation Committee member.
(1st Row L-R) Rae Ann Antonucci, Owner, Gulf Shores Medical Services – Restoration Bar; Lisa Baird, Self Employed, Marketing & Advertising; Tonya Blair, Realtor, Nix Team Coldwell Banker Sunstar; Tiernan Cole, Assistant County Attorney for Charlotte County; Morgan Cook, Executive Assistant to the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners; Derrick DeHays, Certified Financial Planner, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; Michelle DiBerardino, COO, Charlotte County Clerk of Courts; Kerri Duffy, Marketing Specialist, Peace River Team at Morgan Stanley; Derick Duston, Clinic; al Director of Outpatient Services, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care; Dr. Melissa Duston, Doctor of Dental Surgery, Panther Hollow Dental Lodge; Jennifer Huber, Community Relations Specialist, Florida Power and Light; Amy Huddleston, Charlotte Community Foundation (2nd Row L-R) Cheyenne Young, Chair, Leadership Charlotte 2023, Warren Jarvis, Advertising Sales Manager, Sun News Media; Jami Joannes, Director of Business Development, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce; Michelle Maldonado, Event Manager, Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center; Cindy Marsh-Tichy, Associate Broker, Coldwell Banker Sunstar; Tanya Marshall, Marketing Manager, American Imaging of SW FL; Forrest Miller, Associate Attorney, Kuhns Law Firm; Kris Proudfoot, Mortgage Loan Originator, Centennial Bank; Beth Sargent, Realtor, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Gemma Schaeffer, Owner, Gemma Schaeffer Photography; Ashley Turner, Social Media Manager, Charlotte County Board of Commissioners; Wendy Atkinson, Assistant Chair, Leadership Charlotte 2023.
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 graduates BJ Jones, Kim Phillips, Kim Rubino, Callie Stahl and Becca Eldridge
Sean Doherty (LC 2016); Jeff Kuhns (LC 2016); Forrest Miller (LC 2023) and Sara Tomko attended the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 introduction at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Mike Riley (LC 1996); Marcia Cullinan (LC 2008) and Bill Dryburgh (LC 2000) attended the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 introduction at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Paul Schaffer, Melanie Markel, Rob Markel and Lori White
The Leadership Charlotte 2010 Class was represented by Kay Keller, Dennis Gill, Wendy Atkinson, Cheyenne Young, Donna Barrett and TJ Thornberry.
Celebrating the 34th year of the Leadership Charlotte Class program, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce introduced the Class of 2023 on Sept 15.
The class was introduced to Leadership Charlotte alumni, family and friends at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
The class, consisting of county government leaders, nonprofit leaders and business owners, will participate in a wide range of activities, designed to introduce class members to all aspects of the county.
The 2023 Leadership Charlotte Class is under the direction of chair Cheyenne Young and vice chair Wendy Atkinson.
Since the program's inception in 1989, over 825 graduates have completed the program.
This year's class includes Rae Ann Antonucci, owner, Gulf Shores Medical Services – Restoration Bar; Lisa Baird, self-employed, marketing and advertising; Tonya Blair, Realtor, Nix Team Coldwell Banker Sunstar; Tiernan Cole, Assistant County Attorney for Charlotte County; Morgan Cook, executive assistant to the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners; Derrick DeHays, Certified Financial Planner, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management; Michelle DiBerardino, COO, Charlotte County Clerk of Courts; Kerri Duffy, marketing specialist, Peace River Team at Morgan Stanley; Derick Duston, clinical director of Outpatient Services, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care; Dr. Melissa Duston, Doctor of Dental Surgery, Panther Hollow Dental Lodge; Jennifer Huber, community relations specialist, Florida Power and Light; Amy Huddleston, Charlotte Community Foundation; Warren Jarvis, advertising sales manager, Sun News Media; Jami Joannes, director of Business Development, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce; Michelle Maldonado, event manager, Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center; Cindy Marsh-Tichy, associate broker, Coldwell Banker Sunstar; Tanya Marshall, marketing manager, American Imaging of SW FL; Forrest Miller, associate attorney, Kuhns Law Firm; Kris Proudfoot, mortgage loan originator, Centennial Bank; Beth Sargent, Realtor, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty; Gemma Schaeffer of Gemma Schaeffer Photography; and Ashley Turner, social media manager, Charlotte County Board of Commissioners.
During the event, the DeSoto Memorial Hospital received a grant for $2,500 from the Leadership Charlotte Foundation, established in 2007 and administered by the Charlotte Community Foundation. The DMH Pediatric Rehabilitation is a center in Port Charlotte that offers Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy, and Autism Testing and therapies for children.
Often some insurance companies will only pay for a certain number of visits or uninsured parents cannot afford the therapies. This grant money will be used toward funding the cost of the therapy the parent cannot pay for or insurance will not cover.
