Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, center, stands at the Liberty Tree dedication with two participants wearing colonial dress: Keynote speaker Rev. Dwight Elam and event organizer Debi Allen.
Boy Scouts from Troop 351 participating in the dedication ceremony.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANNE MCGUIRE
This plaque marks the location of the Liberty Tree at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Park.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANNE MCGUIRE
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, center, stands at the Liberty Tree dedication with two participants wearing colonial dress: Keynote speaker Rev. Dwight Elam and event organizer Debi Allen.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANNE MCGUIRE
Accompanied by Debi Allen, 6-year-old Jordis Hart speaks at the dedication on behalf of the Brewster Baker Society Children of the American Revolution.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANNE MCGUIRE
Scouts T.J. Graves and Nathaniel Othon from Troop 351 unveil the Liberty Tree marker, while SAR Caloosa Chapter President Hampton Allen looks on.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANNE MCGUIRE
Costumed marchers from the Florida SAR Color Guard prepare to post the colors.
A live oak tree was dedicated as a Liberty Tree during a ceremony at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte.
The tradition of the Liberty Tree began in pre-Revolutionary War New England, where an elm tree in Boston served as a rallying point for defiant patriots and inspired Thomas Paine to write a poem about it. First appearing in the Philadelphia Gazette in 1775, the famous poem reads in part:
"Unmindful of names or distinctions they came,
"For freemen like brothers agree,
"With one spirit endued, they one friendship pursued,
"And their temple was the Liberty Tree…"
The Liberty Tree’s significance is revered today by many historical lineage societies. The Oct. 9 event was organized by the Hickory Bluff Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Charlotte Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, in cooperation with the Charlotte County Centennial organization, Roberson Funeral Home, and Charlotte State Bank & Trust.
Thirteen marchers from the Florida SAR Color Guard dressed in colonial attire carried flags or muskets and posted the colors. Members of Boy Scout Troop 351 of Punta Gorda (Deep Creek) led the Pledge of Allegiance and recited the Scout oath, while popular Punta Gorda vocalist Marcella Brown delivered a beautiful rendition of the national anthem.
The ceremony was punctuated with a proclamation from the Charlotte County Commission read by Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. Rev. Dwight Elam, the SAR chaplain general, was the keynote speaker who recounted the history of the original Liberty Tree.
Several dignitaries from DAR and SAR brought greetings from their respective societies, including 6-year-old Jordis Hart, president of the Brewster Baker Society Children of the American Revolution, and Honorary Regent Debi Allen representing the Hickory Bluff Chapter.
A stone marker was dedicated near the tree with the assistance of Troop 351. The plaque can be viewed along the main walking path in the park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.