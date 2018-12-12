Local author-activist Libby Schaefer, with friends Mary Darling and Lynn Bartz, hosted High Tea this week at Schaefer’s home in Punta Gorda Isles. Nearly 50 women enjoyed the charity tea’s all-homemade recipes and donated items and gift cards for CARE, Charlotte County’s Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies victims’ services center.
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and violent crime in Charlotte County for 37 years.
