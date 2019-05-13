On Wednesday, May 8 the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and ATA Black Belt Academy jointly held a woman’s Self-defense class at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex. The class was intended to increase a woman’s options and help prepare responses to avoid, slow down, de-escalate, or interrupt an attack. The method, known as Stun and Run, was taught with an emphasis on locating different pressure points and easy practical defense moves that can help a woman get away from an attacker.
